Pup's Stefan Babcock releases book, “Rupert Reaper”

Stefan Babcock of Pup has announced that he is releasing a book. The book is called Rupert Reaper and is available for pre-order now via Little Dipper. This is his first book and is described as a “nihilistic kids book for adults”. A portion of the proceeds will go to Youth Mental Health Canada. Stefan Babcock will also be holding a solo livestream, called “Stefan’s Lead Singer Ego Trip”, on YouTube November 1 at 2pm EST. The livestream is a benefit for the ACLU. Pup released their EP This Place Sucks Ass earlier this month.
