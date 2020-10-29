Pup's Stefan Babcock releases book, “Rupert Reaper”

View this post on Instagram

I MADE A KIDS BOOK FOR ADULTS. I’m really proud of this thing. It’s about a little grim reaper named Rupert who is very sad, because every time he makes a friend he accidentally kills them. $15, on sale now, LINK IN BIO. There is also a limited edition screen-printed poster available. Every poster is hand numbered and signed by me. $1 from every book sale goes to @youth_mental_health I’m also doing a free solo livestream this Sunday at 2pm ET, it’s called “Lead Singer Ego Trip”. I’m gonna play some pup songs you’ve heard and some not-pup songs you haven’t heard. The stream will be raising funds for the @aclu_nationwide to help support their fight against illegal voter suppression. TY to all my friends who helped me edit this project, especially @buttlips who coloured the cover, and @amandafotes who dealt with my endless neurosis.

