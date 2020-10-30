We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive music video premiere for alt-rock solo project The Wildfires Projekt. The project unveiled an melodic rock anthem called "Wasting Time", and we have the brand new music video below along with a quote from Johnny Zirkel. The track will be off his newly released EP titled Through Fear & Fighting, which is out today. The 5-song EP takes influence from a spectrum of alternative rock - 00s emo/post-hardcore sounds.