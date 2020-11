1 hour ago by Em Moore

We Are the Union and Skatune Network’s Jeremy Hunter has released a new single as JER. The song is called “Breaking News! Local Punk Doubts Existence of Systemic Racism”. Reed Wolcott of We Are the Union, drummer Woody Bond, Thiago Trosso of Abraskadabra, and Téa Campbell of Meet Me @ The Altar play on the track. JER released their first single “R/Edgelord” in September. Check out the new song below.