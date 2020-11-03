Spotify asks musicians to get paid less in exchange for “exposure”

As you know, Spotify is the company that pays musicians fractions of fractions of a penny per stream. Well, they have a new plan to get these poor artists more exposure. All these artists have to do is now accept fractions of fractions of fractions of pennies in order to get a promoting boost from the company.

This week, the company announced a test program where artists can choose to "promote" certain songs. If an artist engages in the program, the Spotify algorithm will make the promoted song more likely to appear during "autoplay" or "radio sessions." Of course, "exposure" never comes without a price. If an artist uses the new promotion program, they will be paid less than the previous contracted rate. Spotify would not detail what the new lowered rate will be. Roughly speaking, artsists currently earn $00.003 per stream- though this figure is not static, and can fluctuate, both up and down, to some degree due to a number of factors that Spotify has not detailed.