have announced they will be having a live streaming event for this year's "Triple Crown Shows". The event will be held over three night, Nov 27th, 28th and 29th, 2020. The band will be paying Don’t Turn Away, Big Choice, and Self Titled. The nights will feature performances by Jim Lindberg (Pennywise), Nate Maxwell (Flogging Molly), Spike Slawson (Me First and The Gimme Gimme), Jason Cruz (Strung Out), Jason DeVore (Authority Zero) and Sharpshock. Tickets go on sale on November 7th at 10 am PST and sales will benefit South Bay Customs.