System Of A Down release first new songs in 15 years

System of A Down have released two new songs. The songs are called “Protect The Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz”. These are their first songs together in 15 years. A statement released along with the songs reads in part, “band royalties from this initiative will be donated to Armenia Fund, a US based charity organization instrumental in providing those in need in Artsakh and Armenia with supplies needed for their basic survival”. System of A Down will be playing two shows in Los Angeles in 2021. The band released Hypnotize in 2005. Check out the songs below.