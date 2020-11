The Dead Milkmen have released a new digital compilation. About once a week, The Dead Milkmen record a youtube show called Big Questions with the Dead Milkmen. A recurring segment in the show is "the song challenge." during these segments, one band member issues a musical prompt and then all of the members record a track, sometimes working together, sometimes working solo. Depends On the Horse​.​.​.​ collects all of those tracks together and you can check it out below.