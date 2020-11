, Posted by 18 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Adicts have released a remixed and remastered version of their song “Calling Calling”. The song originally appeared on their 1981 debut album Songs Of Praise. The song was remixed and remastered by Pete Dee. The Adicts released And It Was So! in 2017 via Nuclear Blast. Check out the song below.