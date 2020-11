Kiwi Jr. announce new album, release music video

10 hours ago by Em Moore

Toronto based indie rock band Kiwi Jr. have announced a new album. The album is called Cooler Returns and will be out January 22, 2021 via Sub Pop Records. The band have also released a music video for their new song “Cooler Returns”. The video was directed by Sean Egerton Foreman. Kiwi Jr. released Football Money in 2019. Check out the video below.