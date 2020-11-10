Kiwi Jr. announce new album, release music video

Toronto based indie rock band Kiwi Jr. have announced a new album. The album is called Cooler Returns and will be out January 22, 2021 via Sub Pop Records. The band have also released a music video for their new song “Cooler Returns”. The video was directed by Sean Egerton Foreman. Kiwi Jr. released Football Money in 2019. Check out the video below.

Cooler Returns Tracklist

1. Tyler

2. Undecided Voters

3. Maid Marian's Toast

4. Highlights of 100

5. Only Here for a Haircut

6. Cooler Returns

7. Guilty Party

8. Omaha

9. Domino

10. Nashville Wedding

11. Dodger

12. Norma Jean's Jacket

13. Waiting in Line