Alice Cooper to release 'Detroit Stories'

Alice Cooper will release a new album on February 26, 2021 on earMUSIC. It's called Detroit Stories and focuses on the city's late '60s/70s hard rock heyday. The release was prodcued by Cooper's longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin. Ezrin released a statemment in a press release: "We recorded with Wayne Kramer (guitarist and writer from the MC5), Johnny “Bee” Badanjek (drums - from the legendary Detroit Wheels), Paul Randolph (legendary Detroit jazz and R&B bassist) as well as the Motor City Horns and other local musicians[…] we recorded at Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak. This was Made In Detroit for Detroit by Detroit denizens!"
The album includes originals and covers of bands from Detroit or associated with the city. Several tracks were previoulsy recorded for the Breadcrumbs EP. You can see the tracklist below.
Tracklist
1. Rock ‘n’ Roll
2. Go Man Go (Album Version)
3. Our Love Will Change The World
4. Social Debris
5. $1000 High Heel Shoes
6. Hail Mary
7. Detroit City 2021 (Album Version)
8. Drunk And In Love
9. Independence Dave
10. I Hate You
11. Wonderful World
12. Sister Anne (Album Version)
13. Hanging On By A Thread (Don’t Give Up)
14. Shut Up And Rock
15. East Side Story (Album Version)