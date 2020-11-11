Alice Cooper to release 'Detroit Stories'

Alice Cooper will release a new album on February 26, 2021 on earMUSIC. It's called Detroit Stories and focuses on the city's late '60s/70s hard rock heyday. The release was prodcued by Cooper's longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin. Ezrin released a statemment in a press release: "We recorded with Wayne Kramer (guitarist and writer from the MC5), Johnny “Bee” Badanjek (drums - from the legendary Detroit Wheels), Paul Randolph (legendary Detroit jazz and R&B bassist) as well as the Motor City Horns and other local musicians[…] we recorded at Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak. This was Made In Detroit for Detroit by Detroit denizens!"

The album includes originals and covers of bands from Detroit or associated with the city. Several tracks were previoulsy recorded for the Breadcrumbs EP. You can see the tracklist below.