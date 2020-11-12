Teenage Fanclub announce album, release new song

by Em Moore
Teenage Fanclub have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Endless Arcade and will be out March 5, 2021 via Merge Records. The band have also released a music video for their new song “Home”. Teenage Fanclub released Here in 2016. Check out the video below.
Endless Arcade Tracklist
1. Home
2. Endless Arcade
3. Warm Embrace
4. Everything Is Falling Apart
5. The Sun Won’t Shine On Me
6. Come With Me
7. In Our Dreams
8. I’m More Inclined
9. Back In The Day
10. The Future
11. Living With You
12. Silent Song