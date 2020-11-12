The Queers to release new LP

Contributed by jasonic, Posted by John Gentile
The Queers will release their new album Save The World at the end of November. It's out via All Star Records and includes 15 tracks. You can see the tracklist below.
SIDE A
attack of the 5 ft bitch
shirley needs a dildo
shit for brains
my heart's in the right place
cheeto in a speedo eating a burrito
young dumb and into iron maiden
fanculo a tutti
if i had a girl like you
SIDE B
hong fucking kong
white power feud in atlanta
bubblegum girl
let the rain wash away my tears
leave that girl alone
nightmare to deal with
we love our fans