The Queers to release new LP

The Queers will release their new album Save The World at the end of November. It's out via All Star Records and includes 15 tracks. You can see the tracklist below.

The Queers Save the World

SIDE A

attack of the 5 ft bitch

shirley needs a dildo

shit for brains

my heart's in the right place

cheeto in a speedo eating a burrito

young dumb and into iron maiden

fanculo a tutti

if i had a girl like you

SIDE B

hong fucking kong

white power feud in atlanta

bubblegum girl

let the rain wash away my tears

leave that girl alone

nightmare to deal with

we love our fans