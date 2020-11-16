Montreal based punk label Stomp Records will be celebrating their 25th anniversary as a label this year by hosting an epic livestreaming event. Superpass to the event is on sale now and will give you access to 15 shows featuring The Planet Smashers, The Real McKenzies, The Creepshow, Raygun Cowboys, The Anti-Queens, Gutter Demons, Bike Thiefs, BOIDS, The Penske File,Brutal Youth, Doghouse Rose, Real Sickies, Kman and The 45s, The Beatdown and Danny Rebel and The KGB.
