The Lawrence Arms have announced their sixth annual War On X-Mas holiday special will take place online this year. The event will stream December 11 at 8pm EST on the band’s website. All three members of The Lawrence Arms will be giving acoustic performances and Tim McIlrath of Rise Against, Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio and Blink-182, Brian Fallon, Dan Andriano of Alkaline Trio, Lauren Denitzio of Worriers, comedian and actor Kyle Kinane, Sam Russo, and Sincere Engineer will make appearances. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Greater Chicago Food Depository and are on sale now. The Lawrence Arms released Skeleton Coast earlier this year via Epitaph Records.