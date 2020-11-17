We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive music video premiere for hardcore/metal five piece Citizen Rage. The band just released a new EP, titled Black EP this past September 2020 through Wasted Wax Records. The band's material is used as their pursuit for social change, and the latest EP features guest back-up Vocals by Rob Lawless (Real Sickies), Brad Graves (The Devil’s Sons), and Matt Jak (Bogue Brigade). See below to watch the video for "Dreams" and for a quote from the band about the track.