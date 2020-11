3 hours ago by Em Moore

Cloud Nothings have released a new song. The song is called “The Spirit Of” and is off their upcoming album The Shadow I Remember due out February 26, 2021 via Carpark. The band have also announced that they will be playing a livestream show from the Grog Shop in Cleveland, Ohio on February 27, 2021. Cloud Nothings released The Black Hole Understands earlier in 2020. Check out the new song below.