Drones release “Our Hell Is Right Here”

by Em Moore
London, UK based punk band Drones have released a new song. The song is called “Our Hell Is Right Here” and features Ren Aldridge of Petrol Girls on guest vocals. The song is off of Drones’ upcoming album Our Hell Is Right Here due out February 12, 2021 via Thousand Island Records and Lockjaw Records. Drones released Exiled in 2018. Check out the song below.
Our Hell Is Right Here Tracklist
1. Please Vacate the Planet
2. Live & Let Live
3. Our Hell is Right Here
4. Manipulate
5. Listen
6. Learn
7. Josephine
8. Lost in Translation
9. Epitaph
10. Colourblind
11. Grey Matters
12. VOID
13. Warning Signs