Lawrence Arms, Rise Against, Alk3, Anti-Flag on Liquid Death LP

Liquid Death is a company that sells canned water. They recently commissioned an album called Greatest Hates Volume 2. The album features contributions from members of Lawrence Arms, Rise Against, Alkaline Trio, Bombpops, Anti-Flag, JER, Death by Stereo, Pinkshift, and more.

The hook is that all of the songs have their lyrics derived from negative comments left on the brand's social media pages. It's out now digitally and a physical version is out in January.