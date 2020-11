5 hours ago by John Gentile

Over the past decade, Peter Hook of Joy Division and New order has been playing the music of those bands with his newest band, Peter Hook and the Light. The group had a bunch of shows planned for 2021, but those have been post-poned to 2022 for obvious reasons. So, for fun, the band recorded a live video where they play Joy Division's "Dead Souls." you can see that video below.