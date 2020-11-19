Canadian chainsaw-pop band The Fizzgigs is premiereing a new lyric video for "Is This Real?" here at Punknews. The band will be releasing this The Wipers cover track as a 2 song EP, Hit And Miss, along side their title track "Hit and Miss". "Is This Real?" features vocals from members of Sum 41, Chixdiggit!, The Flatliners, Danko Jones, The Creepshow, The Anti-Queens, Mudie, and many more. All the proceeds for the sales of this track and EP release will go to Kids Help Phone. Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 free mental health service for Canadian youth. You can click here to donate to the cause and/ or grab a copy of the EP. See below to check out the video.