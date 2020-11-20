French Pirate/Metal/Celtic Punk band Barbar'O'Rhum recently announced they have signed to Mannequin Vanity Records and have released their second full length album, Journal de B’O’R on October 30th, 2020. The band is back with a brand new lyric video for "L'Antre de Davy Jones", and we have it here exclusively for you to view, see below.
For Pirates, Hell could be symbolized by Davy Jones' locker, a metaphor for the seabed where the drowned sailors and shipwrecks rest. The legend says that the figure of Davy Jones appears on the rigging of ships that will tragically sink into the abyss. The song is built on a Metal base with Neo-Classic / Dark atmosphere accents.