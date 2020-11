The Go-Go's release “Club Zero” video, announce 2021 tour

22 hours ago by Em Moore

The Go-Go’s have released a music video for their single “Club Zero”. The single was recorded in support of their documentary film The Go-Go’s that premiered earlier this year and will be released digitally and on DVD February 5, 2021. The band have also announced American tour dates for 2021. The Go-Go’s released God Bless The Go-Go’s in 2001. Check out the video and tour dates below.