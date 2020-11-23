The Go-Go's release “Club Zero” video, announce 2021 tour

by Em Moore
The Go-Go’s have released a music video for their single “Club Zero”. The single was recorded in support of their documentary film The Go-Go’s that premiered earlier this year and will be released digitally and on DVD February 5, 2021. The band have also announced American tour dates for 2021. The Go-Go’s released God Bless The Go-Go’s in 2001. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|June 18, 2021
|The Masonic
|San Francisco, CA
|June 23, 2021
|Humphreys
|San Diego, CA
|June 24, 2021
|Humphreys
|San Diego, CA
|June 27, 2021
|Pechanga Resort Casino
|Temecula, CA
|June 29, 2021
|Orpheum Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|June 30, 2021
|Orpheum Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|July 07, 2021
|Theatre at Westbury
|Westbury, NY
|July 08, 2021
|Parx Casino
|Bensalem, PA
|July 10, 2021
|Foxwoods Resort Casino
|Mashantucket, CT
|July 11, 2021
|Stone Pony
|Asbury Park, NJ