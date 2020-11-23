The Go-Go's release “Club Zero” video, announce 2021 tour

The Go-Go’s have released a music video for their single “Club Zero”. The single was recorded in support of their documentary film The Go-Go’s that premiered earlier this year and will be released digitally and on DVD February 5, 2021. The band have also announced American tour dates for 2021. The Go-Go’s released God Bless The Go-Go’s in 2001. Check out the video and tour dates below.

June 18, 2021The MasonicSan Francisco, CA
June 23, 2021HumphreysSan Diego, CA
June 24, 2021HumphreysSan Diego, CA
June 27, 2021Pechanga Resort CasinoTemecula, CA
June 29, 2021Orpheum TheaterLos Angeles, CA
June 30, 2021Orpheum TheaterLos Angeles, CA
July 07, 2021Theatre at WestburyWestbury, NY
July 08, 2021Parx CasinoBensalem, PA
July 10, 2021Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucket, CT
July 11, 2021Stone PonyAsbury Park, NJ