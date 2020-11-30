Frank Meyer of Streetwalkin' Cheetahs releases Eddie Van Halen tribute track

Frank Meyer is a founder of The Street Walkin' Cheetahs and also plays with James Williamson and the Pink Hearts. He recently released a cover of Van Halen's deep cut, "In a simple rhyme." The track also includes Dennis “El Guapo” Post, Bjarne P. Olsen, Ivan Tambac, Mike Malone, and Elaine Brackin.

In a release, Meyer, who has contribued to Neil Zlozower’s book Van Halen: A Visual History 1978 - 1984 stated, “‘In A Simple Rhyme’ and has always been a favorite of mine and many hardcore fans. It’s one of the earliest known songs the Van Halen brothers wrote with David Lee Roth, dating back to the band’s club days in 1976."

All proceeds from “In A Simple Rhyme” go to Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation. You can check out the track below.