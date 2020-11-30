Dropkick Murphys release two new songs

Dropkick Murphys have released two new songs. One is a cover of Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and the other is an original song called “I Wish You Were Here”. The songs are both stand-alone singles and are available as 7-inch flexi-discs as well as digitally. Dropkick Murphys also announced that their new album will be coming out in January 2021 with more information expected early that month. Dropkick Murphys released 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory in 2017. Check out the songs below.