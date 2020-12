10 hours ago by Em Moore

Dream Nails have released a new Christmas song. The song is called “Lonely Star”. Proceeds from the sale of the song will go to the UK’s first LGBTQ+ homeless shelter, The Outside Project. The band will be touring in 2021. Dream Nails released their self-titled album earlier this year via Dine Alone Records and Alcopop! Records. Check out the video for the song below.