Hospital Bracelet announce album

by Em Moore
Chicago based band Hospital Bracelet have announced they will be releasing a new album. The album is called South Loop Summer and is due out January 12 via Counter Intuitive Records. The band have also released a new song called “Happy Birthday”. Hospital Bracelet released Neutrality Acoustic in 2019. Check out the new song below.
South Loop Summer Tracklist
1. South Loop Summer
2. Sober Haha JK Unless
3. Happy Birthday
4. Feral Rat Anthem
5. Sheetz Vs. Wawa
6. Sour OG RPG
7. Summer Friends