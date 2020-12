, Posted by 7 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

The band Incorrect Thoughts have been posting covers on their youtube channel. Recently, they organized a cover of Bikini Kill's "Carnival." The cover features Brenna Red (The Last Gang), Bri Lue-Kim (SPECKS, Nekrosaurus Rex), Cody McGowan (Tell Me I'm Pretty), Adam Germaney and Chris Forrest (Incorrect Thoughts). You cann see that below.