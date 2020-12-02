Hayley and the Crushers to release new cassingle

California's self-proclaimed "poolside glitter trash" trio Hayley and the Crushers will release the "Church of Flag" cassingle on December 20, 2020. Per the band, the song is "Dedicated to the elder rockers who never forgot the power of three chords cranked loud." Lead vocalist / guitarist Hayley sings Side A as bassist Dr. Cain handles lead on Side B. Hayley and the Crushers previously this year released both the "Vintage Millennial" full length as well as the "Jacaranda" single.