Death Cab For Cutie recently announced The Georgia EP to celebrate the state for flipping to blue for the November presidential election. The collection is 5 covers songs from the state of Georgia. The EP will be out this Friday December 4th, 2020, just in time for the next Bandcamp day and available for 24 hours starting at 12 AM PST. all of the proceeds from the sales of this album will be donated to Fair Fight Action. Click here to see the EP details.