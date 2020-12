Today, we are pleased to debut the new Christmas video by Druken Prayer!

Druken Prayer is the solo moniker of Morgan Geer. Pulling from folk-punk and New Orleans carnival music, Geer cuts refreshingly earnest music, recorded with a true love of his influences and without any irony. "It's Christmastime" has the enthusiasm of the Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra Xmas classics with the jangly looseness of Tom Waits and his most Waitts-y. Check it out below.