Bob Dylan Sells Entire Catalog to Universal for $300 million

Bob Dylan has sold essentially all of the copyrights associated with nearly his entire discography to Universal Music Publishing for a reported $300 million. Throughout his career, Dylan has famously maintained a fairly close control over his compositions and sound recordings. While he has licensed those rights in the past, he just recently inked a wholesale transfer of nearly every copyright he owns. This deal includes every Dylan release through the recent Rough and rowdy Ways. Future composition and recordings are not included in the sale. Dylan had no comment.