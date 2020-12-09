Cancer Bats release "Deathsmarch to a New Acoustic Beat” video

Cancer Bats have released a music video for their song “Deathsmarch to a New Acoustic Beat” featuring singer-songwriter Nick Sherman. The song is off of their upcoming EP of acoustic Cancer Bats songs, You'll Never Break Us/Separation Sessions Vol 1 due out December 16 on Bandcamp and December 18 on streaming services via New Damage Records. Cancer Bats released The Spark That Moves in 2018. Check out the video below.