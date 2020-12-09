Cancer Bats release "Deathsmarch to a New Acoustic Beat” video

Cancer Bats have released a music video for their song “Deathsmarch to a New Acoustic Beat” featuring singer-songwriter Nick Sherman. The song is off of their upcoming EP of acoustic Cancer Bats songs, You'll Never Break Us/Separation Sessions Vol 1 due out December 16 on Bandcamp and December 18 on streaming services via New Damage Records. Cancer Bats released The Spark That Moves in 2018. Check out the video below.
You'll Never Break Us/Separation Sessions Vol 1 Tracklist
1. Deathsmarch To A New Acoustic Beat
2. Road Sick Sick Sick So Stay Home
3. Black Metal Bicycle My Blues Riffs Away
4. Darkness Lite 5. Bed of Nails Dreams of Tambourines
6. Lucifer's Slightly Less Rocking Chair
7. Bastards Waltz Recorded Live From TV (Bandcamp exclusive)