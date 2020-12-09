The Bloody Hell declares “Nobody Cares About America Anymore”

Halifax, Nova Scotia horror-punk quartet The Bloody Hell are back with a new single, provocatively titled "Nobody Cares About America Anymore." The politically-charged track (described by the band as "radically indifferent") marks the group's first new music since their self-titled 2018 debut. We're thrilled to premiere the new tune today at Punknews, alongside a video featuring animated sequences by Mexican illustrator Necro Bunny . You can check it out below.

The band recorded "Nobody Cares" at the New Scotland Yard Studio in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia in June of this year. Whatever reaction The Bloody Hell may soon find in the YouTube comment section, it certainly won't be their first rodeo. The band's original clip for "Evil Everywhere," a single from their debut, was reportedly banned on the video network for graphic content.