3 hours ago by Em Moore

Emma Ruth Rundle and Thou have announced a collaborative EP. The EP is called The Helm of Sorrow and will be out January 15, 2021 via Sacred Bones Records. They have also released a new song, a cover of “Hollywood” by The Cranberries. Emma Ruth Rundle and Thou released their full-length album May Our Chambers Be Full earlier this year. Check out the song below.