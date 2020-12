New David Bowie live album to be released

6 hours ago by John Gentile

The estate of David Bowie has announced a third album in the Brilliant Live Adventures series. The series focuses on live Bowie albums from the '90s. Today, Liveandwell.com was announced as a physical release (it had been previously available as a digital release). The new version also includes two live tracks from a rare 12-inch single. That's out January 13, 2021. You can see the track list below.