New David Bowie live album to be released

The estate of David Bowie has announced a third album in the Brilliant Live Adventures series. The series focuses on live Bowie albums from the '90s. Today, Liveandwell.com was announced as a physical release (it had been previously available as a digital release). The new version also includes two live tracks from a rare 12-inch single. That's out January 13, 2021. You can see the track list below.
Liveandwell.com Tracklist
‘I’m Afraid Of Americans’ (Radio City Music Hall New York, October 15, 1997)
‘The Hearts Filthy Lesson’ (Long Marston, Phoenix Festival, July 18, 1997)
‘I’m Deranged’ (Amsterdam, Paradiso, June 10, 1997)
‘Hallo Spaceboy’ (Rio de Janeiro, Metropolitan, November 2, 1997)
‘Telling Lies’ (Amsterdam, Paradiso, June 10, 1997)
‘The Motel’ (Amsterdam, Paradiso, June 10, 1997)
‘The Voyeur Of Utter Destruction (As Beauty)’ (Rio de Janeiro, Metropolitan, November 2, 1997)
‘Battle for Britain (The Letter)’ (Radio City Music Hall New York, October 15, 1997)
‘Seven Years In Tibet’ (Radio City Music Hall New York, October 15, 1997)
‘Pallas Athena’ (Amsterdam, Paradiso, June 10, 1997)
‘V-2 Schneider’ (Amsterdam, Paradiso, June 10, 1997)