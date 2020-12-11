Alice Cooper releases “Our love will change the world”

Alice Cooper has released a new single. It's for the track "Our love will change the world." That's off Detroit Stories, out February 26th, 2021 on earMUSIC.

Alice spoke about the track ina press release: "I think 'Our Love Will Change The World' is one of the oddest songs I’ve ever done and it was one that came to us by somebody else, another Detroit writer. And it was so strange, because it was happy and what it was saying was anything but happy - it was simply a great juxtaposition. And I got it immediately and said “okay, this is going to be great”. The music saying one thing and the lyrics saying something else, I love that song. It is totally different from anything else on the album."

You can check out the single below.