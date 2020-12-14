Punknews contributor Greg Simpson is bringing you an all new episode of This Might Be a Podcast, a show for They Might Be Giants superfans. On this episode, Adam Goren aka Atom & His Package has released a new cover song in collaboration with the Punknews podcast This Might Be a Podcast. It is a cover of the 1986 They Might Be Giants song "Boat of Car." Goren has also returned as a guest on the podcast to discuss the song. Listen to the cover and the episode below.