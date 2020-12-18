We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews exclusive video premiere for San Diego based mariachi punk BJ Jezbera. Jezbera will be releasing a new ep titled The Canciones Con Queso EP on January 8th, 2021 through Mannequin Vanity Records. Today, we have the first music single in video form, "Best Amigos" from the new album, see below. The video is a hilarious take on a traditional mariachi song. The video was shot at Jezbera's childhood home in Chula Vista, California and it was directed, shot and edited by Chad Butler of Two Ten Productions.