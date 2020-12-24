Listen to the BRAND NEW Punknews Podcast Christmas Special!

Merry Christmas! Happy Chanukah! Joyous Kwanzaa! Once again, we recorded a new Christmas special over at the Punknews podcast!

This year's episode follows regular hosts Adam White, Hallie Bulleit, Tom Trauma, Sam B, Em Moore, and John Gentile as they meet up to record the annual shindig. But, a certain Christmas herb causes things to go awry immediately. The special also includes music from The Slackers, The Droogettes, The Dwarves, and a certain famous country duo….

News will be a little slow for the rest of the week, so until monday, Happy Holidays! Best of 2020 lists are right around the corner… in the meantime, check out the new Christmas special below!