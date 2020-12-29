NOFX’s New Year’s Heave postponed

NOFX was planning on throwing a live show with at least some people in physical attendence to celebrate New Years. The show was titled New Year's Heave and was scheduled to take place January. 1 Well, those plans have been posponed due to Covid-19 issues. The band stated via instagram: "Friends. After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone the New Year's Heave at Fatty's until it is safe to get people together. We had hoped the COVID-19 numbers would be low enough for us to safely social distance with masks and precaution; however, due to California's raging numbers, we would be irresponsible to put so many at risk. We'll announce a makeup date as soon as it’s safe to do so, if you already bought a ticket you will automatically be refunded. Stay safe, everyone, love NOFX."