, Posted by 29 minutes ago Contributed by illazilla , Posted by John Gentile

Fear will release a deluxe expanded edition of 1991's Live…For the Record for its 30th anniversary. The original 19-track album was a recording of the band performing on Los Angeles radio station KPFK, and was released by Restless Records. The reissue will be a 2 CD/3 LP set containing the entire KPFK show as well as a previously unreleased show from their 1982 tour in support of The Record. That's out next month via Atom Age Industries.