AFI to release new album

Posted by 6 hours ago

AFI will release a new album this year. The band stated, via social media, “With the end of a year that has been, at best, challenging for all, we have news that we hope may bring you some joy. Very soon, new songs shall be yours. Before the year’s end, our 11th album will follow. We could not be more happy with our latest work and hope you will feel the same. Thank you for joining us upon this next journey. We are thrilled to take it and honored to have you at our side.” The band released AFI (The Blood Album) in 2017.