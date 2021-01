2 hours ago by John Gentile

Long running UK punkers Vice Squad are continuing their series of Isolation themed EPS. The new one, Vice-O-Lation Vol 3 has four tracks and is out via Last Rockers Records. The new tracks are: "If I Knew What I Know Now (Lockdown Version)","Ignored To Death (Lockdown Version)", "When You Were Seventeen" ( Lockdown Version), "Defiant 2020". That's out now.