Dead Kennedys thank Mitt Romney, Jello responds

Well, yesterday there was chaos in D.C. Strangely, Dead Kennedys, which now includes East Bay Ray, Klaus Fluoride, DH Peligro, and Skip McSkipster (and not Jello), thanked Mitt Romney for his actions during the period. The Dead Kennedys twitter account stated: "Thank you @SenatorRomney and @EvanMcMullin Mitt cares about the the USA." The post also included a picture of Mitt smiling.

Former lead singer Jello Biafra, who hasn't performed with the band since the '80s, issued a response: ""As if today couldn't get any weirder, look who posted this!! How dumb and clueless can you get?? Was it scab singer Skip, who recently denied DK's are a political band, just, "a social satire band"?? Ea$t Bay Ray?? It sure as hell wasn't me… - Jello"

We'll let you know of this develops.