Iced Earth's Schaffer part of Trump mob that invaded Capitol

Well, yesterday there was chaos in D.C. Strangely, Iced Earth guitarist and songwriter Jon Schaffer was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol in an attempt to block Electoral Vote certification. As pointed out by Blabbermouth, Schaffer was spotted in a photo of people invading the Capitol taken by Roberto Schmidt of AFP. Two months ago, Schaffer expressed support of Trump in a German publication. Prior to that, in an interview with Metalsucks, he stated that Covid-19 was "a psychological warfare campaign on the people more than it is a serious pandemic." Iced Earth has not issued a statement, as of yet.