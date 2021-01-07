No Use For A Name “Rarities Vol. 2: The Originals” to be released

The second volume of rarities from No Use For A Name has been announced. The collection is called Rarities Vol. 2: The Originals and will feature unreleased demos and rare tracks. The album will be out February 12, 2021 on Fat Wreck Chords. The first collection Rarities Vol. 1: The Covers was released in 2017. See the tracklist below.
Rarities Vol. 2: The Originals Tracklist
1. Sidewalk
2. No Way to Live
3. Justified Black Eye
4. History Defeats
5. Stunt Double
6. Let Me Down
7. Sara Fisher
8. Coming Too Close
9. Any Number Can Play
10. Dumb Reminders
11. Friends of the Enemy
12. International You Day
13. Nailed Shut
14. Pre-Medicated Murder
15. Solitaire