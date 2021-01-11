We are so pleased to bring you a all new Punknews Exclusive premiere for Los Angeles political punks Total Massacre. The band have graciously sent over a music video for their latest "Get Rich or Try Dying" a day early, see below. The video was done by Dylan Howard, the drummer from LA punk band Lungs and features images that perfectly mirrors their political barks over buzzsaw guitars. The release will be on all digital streaming platforms starting tomorrow, and is included as their The Songs of 2020, a series of singles written in 2020, which will be released through the first half of 2021.
“Get Rich or Try Dying started like most of our songs do, with a suggestion for a funny song title (this time from our drummer Tommy) combined with the unshakeable sense that literally everything has been fundamentally stacked against us. So not exactly new territory for us as far as song writing goes but I feel like this one does a good job honing in on one of the really important points that I think is pretty important, and all too easily overlooked: That our lives are the commodity that is being bought and sold.” - Jim Snyder (Cap’n No-Fun)