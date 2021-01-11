Sleaford Mods release “Nudge It” video with Amy Taylor

by Em Moore
Sleaford Mods have released a music video for their song “Nudge It” that features Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers. The video was directed by Eddie the Wheel. The song is off of Spare Ribs due out January 15 via Rough Trade Records. The band will be touring the UK and Ireland later this year. Sleaford Mods released Eaton Alive in 2019. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 17
|Academy
|Manchester, UK
|Nov 18
|Barrowlands
|Glasgow, UK
|Nov 21
|Olympia
|Dublin, IE
|Nov 24
|O2 Academy
|Newcastle, UK
|Nov 25
|O2 Academy
|Liverpool, UK
|Nov 26
|O2 Academy
|Oxford, UK
|Nov 27
|Motorpoint Arena
|Nottingham, UK
|Nov 30
|Tramshed
|Cardiff, UK
|Dec 01
|O2 Academy
|Bristol, UK
|Dec 02
|Printworks
|London, UK
|Dec 03
|Dome Concert Hall
|Brighton, UK