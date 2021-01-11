Sleaford Mods release “Nudge It” video with Amy Taylor

Sleaford Mods have released a music video for their song “Nudge It” that features Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers. The video was directed by Eddie the Wheel. The song is off of Spare Ribs due out January 15 via Rough Trade Records. The band will be touring the UK and Ireland later this year. Sleaford Mods released Eaton Alive in 2019. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 17AcademyManchester, UK
Nov 18BarrowlandsGlasgow, UK
Nov 21OlympiaDublin, IE
Nov 24O2 AcademyNewcastle, UK
Nov 25O2 AcademyLiverpool, UK
Nov 26O2 AcademyOxford, UK
Nov 27Motorpoint ArenaNottingham, UK
Nov 30TramshedCardiff, UK
Dec 01O2 AcademyBristol, UK
Dec 02PrintworksLondon, UK
Dec 03Dome Concert HallBrighton, UK