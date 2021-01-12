Steve Jones' Autobiography Green Lit for for Danny Boyle FX series

Anonymous Source, Posted by 9 minutes ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

A few years ago, Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols released his autobiography Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. That book is being made into a six part FX mini-series called Pistol. Danny Boyle is directing and executive producing the series. Craig Pearce and Frank Cottrell Boyce co-wrote the series. Toby Wallace stars as Jones, Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams plays Pamela Rooke/Jordan, Anson Boon plays John Lydon, Louis Partridge plays Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater plays Paul Cook, Fabien Frankel plays Glen Matlock, Dylan Llewellyn plays Wally Nightingale, Sydney Chandler plays Chrissie Hynde, and Emma Appleton plays Nancy Spungen. The series is expected out later this year.