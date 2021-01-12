NOFX to release new album

NOFX will release a new album on February 26 via Fa Wreck Chords. The release is called Single Album and was recorded at Motor Studios in San Francisco with Bill Stevenson and Jason Livermore.

As per a press release, the band planned to write a double album. Fat Mike says, “When you write a double album, you write differently, I was writing really different songs, and some fun songs, but you have to make a double album interesting enough to listen to the whole way. I wanted to make a perfect double album, and I didn't accomplish that. So I decided to just make a single album, hence the title.”

You can see the tracklist and listen to the lead single "Linewleum," below.